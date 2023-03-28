BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces 21 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection to a shooting last year in south Bakersfield.

Andres Arevalo, 27, pleaded no contest Monday and charges of first-degree murder and carrying a loaded gun without registration were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for May 18.

Arevalo was arrested in the March 29, 2022, shooting of 32-year-old Jaime Adam Espinoza on Sandra Drive near South Chester Avenue. Espinoza died at the scene.