BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing a 19-year-old in Ridgecrest has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, according to court records. A charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.

Ismael Quijano Jr., 27, entered the plea Wednesday and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 6, records show. Co-defendant Ahidee Barragan pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor accessory charge.

The two were arrested in connection with the shooting that killed 19-year-old Danny Avalos, Ridgecrest police said.

On Aug. 22, 2019, police were called to the 400 block of Robalo Street just after midnight to a report of a shooting. Police found Avalos wounded by gunfire and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Quijano and Barragan were arrested days later.