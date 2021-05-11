Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in Lamont New Year’s Day stabbing

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly stabbing here on New Year’s Day 2019.

Ricardo Tapia Jr., 36, pleaded no contest Monday and charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder were dismissed. He’s scheduled to be sentenced June 8.

Tapia is accused of fatally stabbing Luciano Jose Ramos, 38, who was found around 1:30 a.m. in a grassy area near an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Hall Road. Ramos died a week later at Kern Medical.

Prosecutors had also filed murder and attempted murder charges against Ricardo Tapia III. Court records show those charges were dismissed Monday.

An accessory charge filed against a third person, Melissa Avila, was dismissed in late 2019.