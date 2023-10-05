BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces 32 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man he said was “asking for it” in Lake Isabella.

Juan Angel Acevedo, 40, pleaded no contest to the manslaughter charge on Thursday and a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed, according to Superior Court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. 2.

According to sheriff’s reports, deputies were called May 13, 2021, to a home on Curran Way and spoke with a distraught woman who said her boyfriend had shot and killed a man.

Deputies found Timothy Shawn “Chance” Aulston, 30, face down on the bottom of the porch steps, a large amount of blood coming from his head. Bullets were later removed from his head, right lung, throat and right clavicle, documents said.

On the day of the shooting, Acevedo told detectives, Aulston disrespected him by repeatedly challenging him to a fight and refusing to leave. He said he fired at Aulston multiple times then hid by the post office before hitching a ride to Bakersfield, according to the reports. Aulston had been “asking for it,” he told detectives.

The girlfriend said Acevedo threatened Aulston two days earlier while on drugs, the reports say. She said Aulston returned the next day and wanted to fight.

He returned again the afternoon of the shooting and told Acevedo to give him a gram of fentanyl or they would fight, the woman said according to the documents. The shooting happened soon after, she said.