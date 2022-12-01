BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting between rival gang members has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, according to court records.

Adan Martinez, 19, entered the no-contest plea Thursday and the murder charge was dismissed, records show. He also pleaded no contest to being in a street gang. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12.

Police arrested Martinez after 43-year-old Fernando Bustamante was fatally shot Jan. 9 near the intersection of Oregon and Miller streets.

Witnesses reported a man approached Bustamante and asked his gang affiliation, police reports say. Bustamante identified himself as a rival gang member and the two exchanged gunfire, the reports say. Bustamante suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including a round fired at close range.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, and information provided by witnesses led police to Martinez, who was arrested Jan. 14 outside his home. A black face mask, black pants and a Raiders jacket Martinez is believed to have worn before the shooting were found in the home, the reports say.