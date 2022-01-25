Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly Oildale stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in Oildale.

Daren Hanslovan, 27, entered the plea Tuesday and a first-degree murder charge was dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 24.

Hanslovan was arrested in the April 2018 death of 28-year-old Alexander Pena, who was stabbed multiple times while walking with a woman — Hanslovan’s ex-girlfriend — on Wilson Avenue. Pena was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The two men had a history of run-ins, according to court documents.