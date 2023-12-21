BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally beating a 67-year-old man with a hammer pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter.

Cyprian Pisarek, 34, faces a 12-year prison term at his sentencing hearing next month, prosecutors said. A charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.

Pisarek was charged in the Oct. 28, 2022, death of Thomas Spielman. Prosecutors said the killing occurred at a Wofford Heights home where Pisarek lived with his mother.

“The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, and the evidence suggested the injuries were caused by Pisarek hitting Spielman with a hammer,” prosecutors said in an email. There was evidence of drug use in the room where the killing occurred, according to the email.