Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in crash that killed brother-in-law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted “acting stupid” when he pulled his car’s emergency brake while driving at 85 mph, causing a crash that killed his brother-in-law, has accepted a plea deal.

Efrain Echevarria, 22, pleaded no contest Thursday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Two other felonies and a misdemeanor were dismissed.

He faces four years in prison at his Oct. 10 sentencing hearing.

Around 11 p.m. on May 16, Echevarria drove a Honda Civic south on Highway 99 when he pulled the car’s emergency brake while speeding, according to court documents. The car left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.

His passenger, Victor Hugo Garay Jr., 30, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred north of Palm Street.

Echevarria told investigators he drank eight Modelo beers and two shots of Patron tequila that day. Breath tests returned blood-alcohol content readings of .08 and .09 percent, the latter just above the state legal driving limit of .08 percent.