BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Friday to charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a gun in connection with a shooting at an illegal car meet on White Lane, court records show.

Bryce Vonta Williams, 26, pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun possession by a felon charges. Sentencing is scheduled next month.

The shooting happened the night of Feb. 25, 2022, at a sideshow — which in this case involved reckless driving in a parking lot — off White Lane, near Hughes Lane. Between 100 to 200 people attended.

Johnny Cruz, 19, and others in attendance got in a fight and someone fired a gun into the air to disperse the crowd, according to court documents.

Then Williams fired four shots into the crowd, the documents say, hitting Cruz in the head. Cruz died the next day.

Williams fled the state and was arrested in Memphis, Tenn. His girlfriend identified him as the shooter, the documents say.