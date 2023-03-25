BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed he accidentally killed a man who pulled a knife on him at a house in Oildale has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of other charges including first-degree murder, court records show.

Michael Lee Milam, 47, entered the no-contest plea on Thursday and is scheduled for sentencing June 7. A no-contest plea results in a conviction without the defendant admitting guilt.

Prosecutors could not be reached Friday for an answer on the terms of the plea agreement.

Milam told detectives he was looking for his girlfriend when he entered a house on El Tejon Avenue early Nov. 14, 2021. Milam called the residence a “flophouse” where people went to use drugs.

His girlfriend had gone inside while he waited in a car, Milam said according to court documents. After a while he knocked on the door and a man opened it wide as if inviting him in, he said.

When he asked the man if he’d seen his girlfriend, he “got real smart with me,” Milam told investigators. He said they exchanged words then swung punches.

During a pause in the fight, the other man, identified as 41-year-old Timothy Robert Brown, pulled a chrome object Milam believed was either a knife or a gun from his pocket, MIlam told investigators.

Milam drew a gun. He said he only meant to scare Brown but the gun accidentally fired as he moved it from one hand to the other, according to the documents.

The round hit Brown in the face, killing him.

Milam, his girlfriend and a third person left the house together. Milam was arrested the next day.