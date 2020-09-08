Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in 2018 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another man in East Bakersfield more than two years ago.

Lorenzo Fernandez, 21, entered the plea Tuesday and charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Oct. 6.

Fernandez shot and killed Christopher Estrada, 26, on Bower Street, south of Highway 178 and west of Haley Street, authorities said. The shooting occurred July 16, 2018.