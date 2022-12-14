BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter and other charges filed in connection with a high-speed crash that killed two people last year.

Andrew Olin Fenderson, 21, faces 14 years and eight months in prison at next month’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors said. He remains in custody on $750,000 bail.

Fenderson’s black BMW 325i hurtled along Ming Avenue at speeds between 112 to 119 mph when he lost control and slammed into a wooden pole, police said in court filings. The posted speed limit is 40 mph.

The impact split the car “into two large pieces and many smaller pieces” and killed passengers Daniel Armando Encinas Davalos, 33, and Destiny Mariah Munoz, 21, according to the filings.

Police said Fenderson used cocaine and marijuana before getting behind the wheel. Fenderson and a third passenger suffered serious injuries.

Fenderson pleaded no contest to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, according to court records. Other charges including two counts of second-degree murder were dismissed.