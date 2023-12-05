BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced two counts of murder for a deadly shooting in Lost Hills has accepted a plea deal, court records show.

Marco Aldaco, 32, pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of voluntary manslaughter. He faces a 12-year prison term at his Jan. 9 sentencing, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

The murder counts and several gun-related charges were dismissed, records show, as was a charge of destroying or concealing evidence.

Aldaco was arrested in the Aug. 30, 2022, shooting of Ulyses Aviles, 34, and Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33. Aviles died at the scene and Gonzalez died a month later at Kern Medical.

A total of 27 spent rounds of 9mm ammunition were found at the scene, according to sheriff’s reports filed in Superior Court.

The reports say Aviles and Gonzalez arrived around 11 p.m. at an apartment on Lamberson Avenue where Aldaco was staying with his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter. The girlfriend told investigators she believed the men showed up to fight Aldaco in retaliation for Aldaco assaulting Gonzalez’s uncle.

She asked them to leave because she’s pregnant, the girlfriend told detectives, but Aviles got out of a car and threatened her and her daughter. She said he held his shorts in a way that made her suspect he was hiding a weapon, according to the reports.

Aldaco opened fire, she told detectives.

The girlfriend told investigators Aviles tried to run back to the car but Gonzalez began driving away. She saw Aviles drop and she called 911.

Aviles suffered gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and upper back, the reports say. Gonzalez also had multiple gunshot wounds, and investigators found 17 bullet strikes to the car. No weapons were found on either man, according to the reports.