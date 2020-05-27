Man pleads no contest to manslaughter charge in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist has pleaded no contest to a charge of DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, according to court records.

Torres Lee Dawson entered the plea Tuesday and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 15.

The Feb. 14 crash that killed 24-year-old Deion Shaquille Nobles happened at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 2nd Street. Police said Dawson made an unsafe turn in his pickup as Nobles’ motorcycle approached the intersection. The two collided and Nobles died from his injuries.

The documents say Dawson showed signs of impairment when questioned at the scene. Police say he had red, watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and gave off a strong odor of alcohol.

He provided a breath sample of 0.086 percent, police said in the documents, followed by two more samples of 0.079 percent and 0.080 percent.