Man pleads no contest to manslaughter charge in distracted driving crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorist accused of texting his wife just before running a stop sign and hitting another vehicle, killing its driver, has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge.

Court records show Jerry Hughes entered the no contest plea Wednesday in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a felony manslaughter charge.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.

Hughes, 50 at the time, was approaching the intersection of Wasco Pond Road at Garces Highway around 6 a.m. Feb. 19 when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the California Highway Patrol.

His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Ezequiel Flores, who died at the scene.

A search warrant filed in the case said Hughes was texting his wife moments before the crash.

