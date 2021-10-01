Man pleads no contest to intentionally hitting motorcyclist with car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Friday to two charges filed in connection with intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his car in south Bakersfield.

Jordi Byrd, 29, pleaded no contest to attempted murder and threatening with the intent to terrorize, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. 2.

On the evening of May 1, police were called to the area of Pacheco Road and South H Street to a report of crash involving a motorcycle and car. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police said an investigation determined Byrd deliberately struck the motorcyclist.

Byrd remains held without bail.

