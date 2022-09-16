BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Friday to hitting a woman in the back of the head with a hammer after she refused to give him a cigarette.

Christopher Soto, 29, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun and possession of burglary tools, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Oct. 18.

The incident happened July 11 on Inyo Street in Mojave, according to court documents. The woman identified Soto as her assailant and deputies said she had redness and a scrape to the back of her head.