Man pleads no contest to hit-and-run charge in crash that killed 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death in connection with a crash in 2018 that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Herbert Mallory Jr. entered the plea Wednesday, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 23.

Mallory was driving home from a karaoke event the evening of Jan. 20, 2018, when he struck Erica Truman as she crossed North Chester Avenue at Decatur Street, the California Highway Patrol said in court documents. The then-61-year-old fled the scene. Truman was taken to Kern Medical, where she died an hour later.

Arrested the following day, Mallory said he didn’t stop because there are “tweakers” everywhere in Oildale and he was in a hurry to get home and take insulin for his diabetes, a CHP investigator wrote in the documents.

Mallory had a green light when Truman ran west across the southbound lanes of North Chester directly in the path of his gray Ford Ranger, the filings said. A witness tried to stop Mallory and got a partial license plate, which helped investigators track him down.