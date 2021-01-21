Man pleads no contest to hit-and-run charge in bicyclist’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in a crash that killed a bicyclist pleaded no contest Thursday to a hit-and-run charge.

David Allen Roberson, 61, pleaded no contest to hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, according to court records. He’s scheduled for sentencing Feb. 22.

A bicyclist was struck by an SUV on Oak Street at about 5:15 a.m. July 7, police said. Detectives released surveillance images of the vehicle, an SUV later found in a ravine with evidence that a rock had been placed on the accelerator to send it off a cliff, according to a court document.

Investigators traced the vehicle to its prior owners, who said they sold it to Roberson, the document said. Police examined surveillance video from the residence of the vehicle’s prior owners showing Roberson purchasing the SUV, and found he matched the appearance of the person seen on video driving the vehicle as it left the crash, according to the filing.

When detectives located Roberson six months later, he had grown out his his distinctive white hair and dyed it black, according to a court document. He admitted buying the vehicle but denied involvement in the hit and run. He told police he sold the vehicle to a stranger in a park a couple days after buying it, but had difficulty providing details about the sale.

Police noted Roberson’s license is suspended for driving under the influence.