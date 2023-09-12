BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has pleaded no contest to assault with a gun in connection with a car-to-car shooting last year on Highway 58.

Mauricio Ibarra, 25, pleaded no contest last week and charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for next month.

According to California Highway Patrol, on the evening of July 28, 2022, Ibarra drove a black Audi SUV east on the highway and fired at another vehicle west of H Street. There was damage to the other vehicle’s right front window.