BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of groping multiple teen girls and women, some near Golden Valley High School, has pleaded no contest to six counts of sexual battery.

Joe Anthony Cisneros, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one felony and five misdemeanors, according to court records. He faces a year in jail followed by probation, and he must register as a sex offender.

Previously, Cisneros had faced six felony counts.

In explaining the resolution, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said sexual battery is generally a misdemeanor if the person illegally touches someone over their clothing. It rises to a felony if the perpetrator restrains the victim to touch them.

Only one of the counts met the elements of “unlawful restraint” necessary for a felony charge, Kinzel said. The other charges were reduced to misdemeanors.

The incidents occurred in January and February at multiple locations, police said.

Four of six victims identified Cisneros through a photo lineup, according to court documents. Cellphone data records placed him in the area of five of the offenses at the time they occurred, police said.

Sentencing is set for June 23.