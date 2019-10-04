Man pleads no contest to four felonies in Oildale officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in connection with a December officer-involved shooting in Oildale has pleaded no contest to half of the eight felonies filed against him.

John Paul Jones, 35, accepted the plea agreement this week in exchange for the dismissal of the remaining felonies, according to court records.

He’s due to be sentenced Nov. 4.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, two deputies assigned to the sheriff’s electronic monitoring program went to the 300 block of McCord Avenue for a compliance check and contacted Jones on the front steps of a residence.

According to sheriff’s officials, a confrontation ensued in which the deputies ending up struggling with Jones. One deputy shot Jones, the bullet passing through his shoulder and hitting the other deputy in the wrist.

Jones pleaded no contest Tuesday to resisting arrest, resisting arrest resulting in death or serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drugs for sale.