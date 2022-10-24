BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony.

Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. 30.

Jauregui was arrested in October 2020 in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man in the 1000 block of 16th Street the month before, according to sheriff’s officials. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.