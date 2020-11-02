Man pleads no contest to felony in DUI crash that injured multiple children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to a felony in connection with a drunken driving crash that injured several people, including multiple children.

Eduardo Luis Blanco pleaded no contest Oct. 28 to a charge of DUI causing bodily injury, according to court records. Two other felonies and a misdemeanor were dismissed.

On Aug. 12, 2019, Blanco was driving a maroon GMC Sierra east on Di Giorgio when the pickup drifted into the opposite lane and smashed into the front of a westbound Dodge Charger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Blanco suffered a broken femur, and a 3-year-old in his pickup suffered a broken arm and femur and cuts to her face, according to the CHP. Multiple children in the Charger were injured, including a 9-month-old who suffered bleeding on the brain, officers said.

The 9-month-old and 3-year-old were flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. The others were treated at Kern Medical and Memorial Hospital.

Court records show Blanco in 2014 pleaded no contest to a DUI charge.