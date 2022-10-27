BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early April 20, police tried to pull over a maroon Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly in the area of South H Street and Planz Road.

The Tahoe matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

It led officers on a brief chase that ultimately resulted in police fatally shooting passenger Jesus Javier Aleman.

On Thursday, the Tahoe’s driver, Ismael Gardea, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading police, a felony, and is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29. Three misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Police said Gardea, 39, crashed the Tahoe into a pole seconds after attempting to speed away. He was arrested and Aleman ran into Planz Park.

An officer gave chase and video footage captured him yelling at Aleman to stop reaching for his waistband and get on the ground.

Aleman fired twice at the officer, police said. The officer returned fire, fatally wounding him.