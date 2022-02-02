Man pleads no contest to felony hit-and-run in deadly East Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of murder in a deadly East Bakersfield crash has pleaded no contest to a felony hit-and-run charge.

Christopher Andrew Lopez, 21, faces seven years in prison after pleading no contest Tuesday to hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury. Sentencing is set for March 3.

The morning of July 23, a woman reported her white 2003 Ford F-150 had been stolen, according to court filings by the California Highway Patrol. Two hours later, the pickup struck a pedestrian in the north alley of Flower Street, just west of Haley Street. The pedestrian later died at Kern Medical.

A review of surveillance footage indicated the pickup was the same vehicle reported stolen, filings said. It was found abandoned on Kent Avenue. Surveillance footage taken from that neighborhood showed a man run from the truck.

On Aug. 10, a CHP officer flagged down on Flower Street was given a description of the hit-and-run driver that matched the one provided by witnesses and surveillance video. The officer was told the suspect’s first name is “Chris” and he drives a gray Toyota SUV, filings said.

Officers receive a report Aug. 12 about an abandoned vehicle matching the SUV at an address on Scott Place in East Bakersfield. The reporting party told officers a Chris Lopez who lives in the neighborhood possibly drove the vehicle.

Lopez’s driver’s license photo and prior booking photos were similar to the suspect who fled the stolen truck and he was taken into custody, according to the filings.

Under the plea agreement, charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm were dismissed, according to court records.