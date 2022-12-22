BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records.

Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Thursday to a gang charge, and two felony assault charges were dismissed, records show.

On Feb. 16, 2019, Vannoy and another man fought with Michael “Mikey Smash” Morales at downtown bar Guthrie’s Alley Cat, police said. Morales, 32, suffered a stab wound and died outside near the Eye Street bar.

Vannoy, 60 at the time, was arrested the following month in Bellflower and charged with murder and other offenses. In late 2019, a judge found insufficient evidence to support murder and conspiracy charges and dismissed them.

Vannoy’s co-defendant, Jarred James Davidson, has a hearing scheduled next month on assault, gang and gun charges stemming from the incident.

Both Vannoy and Davidson are members of Devils Diciples (the gang intentionally misspells “Disciples”). As with the Hells Angels, the Devils Diciples were founded decades ago in California.