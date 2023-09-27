BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man has pleaded no contest to fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Ethan Jermaine Smith pleaded no contest Wednesday to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Derek Deon Henry Jr., 30. A second-degree murder conviction carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 25. Smith previously faced a charge of first-degree murder.

On the morning of Sept. 29, 2021, Smith shot Henry during a confrontation in an alley on Soranno Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to police reports. Smith told police he acted in self-defense when he fired through the windshield of the Chevy Tahoe occupied by Henry. He said Henry had previously threatened to kill him, the documents say.

The girlfriend told investigators Smith — who had been living with her — didn’t like her hanging out with Henry and had threatened to assault him, according to the reports.

Smith was arrested the night of the shooting when police conducting surveillance saw him jump from one roof to the next as he made his way to his apartment, according to the documents. He’s being held on $1,325,000 bail.