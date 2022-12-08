BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who had faced a manslaughter charge in the death of a 63-year-old woman hit by a car over the summer.

Alexis Leon on Wednesday pleaded no contest to hit-and-run causing death and DUI causing injury, both felonies, according to the Superior Court website. A DUI manslaughter charge and an infraction for having a tinted front windshield were dismissed.

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 12.

Police said Leon’s Hyundai Sonata hit Kuldip Kaur the night of June 21 in the 1300 block of Berkshire Road, south of Panama Lane and east of South H Street. She died at the scene.

Leon, 21 at the time of the crash, admitted leaving the scene but returned and spoke with police, reports said. He told police he didn’t see Kaur until just before impact.