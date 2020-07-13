Man pleads no contest to false imprisonment with violence in 2013 assault near Valley Plaza mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced sexual assault charges in a 2013 incident that happened near Valley Plaza mall has pleaded no contest to false imprisonment with violence, court records show.

Christopher Hansbrough, 32, entered the no contest plea on Friday and charges of assault to commit rape and another sexual assault charge were dismissed, according to court records. His sentencing is set for Aug. 11.

Hansbrough was arrested in August of last year after the testing of a rape kit showed a DNA match for him in the criminal offender database, CODIS, police said. The department said the evidence in the kit, collected from a sexual assault six years earlier, was part of a backlog of untested rape kits and should have been tested far earlier.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman left Valley Plaza and began walking home one night in July 2013 when a car pulled up behind her. Police said a man got out of the passenger side, grabbed her and dragged her into the car, where he sexually assaulted her.

The man threw her out of the car, and the woman went to a hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination and evidence was collected and preserved, police said. The evidence was tested years later and linked Hansbrough to the crime.