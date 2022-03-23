BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of running a red light while intoxicated, crashing into a sheriff’s vehicle and injuring four people, has pleaded no contest to charges that will result in a six-year prison term, prosecutors say.

Abram Parra Pantoja on Tuesday pleaded no contest to DUI causing great bodily injury and hit-and-run causing injury, according to court records. A sentencing hearing was set for April 22.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a black 2004 Chevy Silverado drove north on Virginia Street approaching Niles Street early Aug. 28 as a deputy drove a marked patrol vehicle west on Niles.

The Silverado ran a red light and entered the intersection, hitting the patrol vehicle then striking a traffic pole before overturning in an adjacent parking lot, officers said. Both vehicles had major damage.

The driver of the Silverado ran and was later identified as Pantoja, 28. He was arrested days later.

The deputy suffered moderate injures, according to the CHP. Two women passengers in the Silverado suffered serious injuries, and a man in the pickup had minor injuries.