Man pleads no contest to DUI charges in crash where bicyclist died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Friday to two misdemeanor DUI charges in connection with a collision that killed a bicyclist.

Luis Antonio Gomez was sentenced to 12 days time served, three years of probation and $2,018 in fines, according to court records.

Gomez, 56, was driving the night of July 23 in the 200 block of Baker Street when bicyclist Crystal Phillips made an unsafe turn in front of his vehicle, according to court documents.

Phillips, 44, died two days later at Kern Medical, coroner’s officials said.