BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say filmed underage girls engaged in sexual activity — and sent videos to an alleged victim’s relatives — has pleaded no contest to distributing child pornography, according to court records.

Wayne Ratliff Jr. pleaded no contest to the charge Tuesday and 14 other felonies were dismissed, records show. In a separate case, he pleaded no contest to carrying a loaded gun without registration.

Sentencing for both cases is set for Aug. 2.

Ratliff, who was extradited from Las Vegas in April, admitted to making the videos but insisted he asked the girls for their ages and identification and all but one was an adult, according to police reports filed in court.

Five alleged victim had been identified at the time of Ratliff’s arrest, their ages ranging from 14 to 17, police said.

According to the documents, Ratliff distributed child porn using several websites and posted video stills to social media. Child porn was sent to the family and friends of the one of the alleged victims.

Ratliff told police the girls distributed the videos, not him. He said they wanted revenge and were jealous because he no longer dated them, according to the documents.