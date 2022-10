BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Thursday to leaving the scene after his vehicle hit a woman on Union Avenue in August, inflicting fatal injuries.

Oswaldo Arciniega pleaded no contest to hit-and-run resulting in death in the Aug. 20 crash, according to court records. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Union Avenue near East Fifth Street.

Arciniega, 25, was arrested Sept. 6, police said.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 13.