Man pleads no contest to committing sex act with teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was charged with forcing a teen he met on a dating app to commit a sex act pleaded no contest Tuesday to two felonies.

Christopher Derec Hansbrough, 32, pleaded no contest to engaging in a sex act with a teen under 16 and to possession of child pornography, according to court records. It was alleged he filmed the encounter with the teen and threatened to post it online.

Hansbrough faces five years and four months in prison and lifetime sex offender registration at his April 14 sentencing. Charges of attempted extortion and forcing a minor to commit a sex act were dismissed under the plea agreement.

According to court documents, Hansbrough sent a message to the teen in October on the gay dating app Grindr and they exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet. The teen gave Hansbrough his address.

The teen told police Hansbrough was abusive and forced him to perform a sex act against his will. He said Hansbrough filmed the act despite the teen telling him not to, and later threatened to post the video online if he didn’t perform sex acts for Hansbrough and a friend.

The documents say the teen provided investigators text messages between him and Hansbrough and identified Hansbrough through a photo lineup.

In an unrelated case in 2019, Hansbrough was arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault for an incident that took place near Valley Plaza mall in 2013. He pleaded no contest to a charge of false imprisonment with violence and was sentenced to time served.