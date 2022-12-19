BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man has pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography.

Anthony Wayne Blevins pleaded no contest on Friday and is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 26, according to court records. Blevins was 59 at the time of his arrest in May.

A Fontana police detective contacted Ridgecrest police April 12 and said an investigation into the sharing of child pornography turned up an IP address in Ridgecrest, according to a court filing. Investigators reviewed files downloaded to that address and obtained a search warrant. Multiple electronic devices were seized and prosecutors charged Blevins on May 11.