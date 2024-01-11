BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who told police he accidentally downloaded child pornography has pleaded no contest to two felony counts, according to court records.

Chaz Allen Lentz pleaded no contest Wednesday to possession of child pornography and possession of a gun by a felon, records show. His sentencing is scheduled in March.

According to a probable cause declaration, police linked Lentz to an IP address used to share thousands of files containing images of nude children.

Police served a warrant on Dec. 7, 2022, at Lentz’s home on Sunny Meadow Drive. Files containing illegal content were found on Lentz’s phone, police said, and they also found a loaded gun and “a useable amount” of methamphetamine. Lentz was 34 at the time.