Man pleads no contest to child cruelty for throwing infant son who suffered skull fracture

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted to throwing and badly injuring his infant son when the child woke him up faces 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to a child cruelty charge.

Charges of attempted murder and torture were dismissed Thursday when Hazem Alsharif entered the plea to willful cruelty to a child with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury to a child. Prosecutors said the plea agreement was reached in consultation with the mother of the injured boy.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Alsharif, 36, told police he gripped his son by the legs as he held him upside down behind his back, then swung forward and down and threw him at a couch. The infant’s head struck a wooden portion under the couch armrest. He suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

“Hazem Alsharif said it was a rough four or five months and he was stressed out and he just snapped,” a detective wrote in documents filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Alsharif initially told police after the child became injured in January 2019 that he was holding his son when he accidentally dropped him. Later, he said he knocked a lamp over that hit the boy in the head, according to the documents.

It wasn’t until another interview with detectives almost nine months later that Alsharif admitted to throwing the child and was arrested. He told investigators he felt relieved to finally tell the truth.