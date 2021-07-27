Man pleads no contest to charge filed in online sex sting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in an online child sex sting last month has pleaded no contest to a felony charge.

Devon Armstrong, 25, pleaded no contest to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act, according to court documents. A second, similar charge was dismissed after Armstrong entered his plea.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 23.

Armstrong was among several men arrested during a sting conducted over two days in which detectives posed as a minor online, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Those with pending cases include William Mullen and Dominique Walker, both 33. Their next hearing is scheduled Aug. 18.