BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested a year ago in an online child sex sting pleaded no contest Wednesday to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act.

Under the plea agreement, Francisco Ceja will serve two years’ probation, perform 300 hours of community service and register as a sex offender, Judge Colette M. Humphrey said before accepting his plea. Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 4.

Ceja was one of several men arrested during a sting in which Bakersfield police detectives posed as a minor online, police said.

Ceja and the others, believing they were communicating with a minor, made inappropriate statements, arranged to meet and were arrested when they showed up at the meeting place, police said.