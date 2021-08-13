Man pleads no contest to carjacking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was originally arrested in connection with a homicide pleaded no contest Friday to a carjacking charge.

Billy Gleghorn, 24, had a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed after entering the plea, court records show. He’s set for sentencing Sept. 13.

Police arrested Gleghorn in May after a standoff at his home in the 2700 block of Karen Place, in southeast Bakersfield. SWAT officers took him into custody.

He was suspected in the shooting death of David Michael Allison, 23, at a Vagabond Inn but was not charged in the killing.