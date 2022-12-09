BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who wielded a knife during a chase with Arvin police has pleaded no contest to two felonies.

Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Around 11:30 a.m. on May 9, Arvin police received a stolen vehicle report and, while taking the report, an officer saw the stolen car drive by. Police said the car led officers on a short chase that ended when it crashed into farming equipment in the area of Sycamore Road, east of South Edison Road.

The driver, Villatoro, ran and an officer chased him, police said. Villatoro waved a knife at the officer, who then shot him, police said. Villatoro was treated for his injury and booked into jail.