BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at another person in southwest Bakersfield then barricading himself inside an apartment has pleaded no contest to a felony.

Gregory Biggs pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of assault with a firearm on a person, according to court records. Charges of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for May 11.

On the evening of Nov. 8, 2020, police were called to a report of a shooting in which a man opened fire at another person then ran into an apartment. Officers surrounded the apartment in the 4700 block of Beechwood Street.

Biggs, 59 at the time, was taken into custody three hours later, police said.

No one was wounded.