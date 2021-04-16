Man pleads no contest to attempting to carjack vehicle with children inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Friday to attempting to carjack a vehicle with a woman and children inside.

Miguel Valdovinos, 25, pleaded no contest to charges of attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping, and prosecutors dismissed a robbery charge. according to court records. He’s due to be sentenced May 18.

Police said officers saw Valdovinos try to force a woman from a vehicle on Owens Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Park early Sept. 6, 2020. He ran when officers approached, and was taken into custody after a short chase.

Valdovinos didn’t know the woman, police said.