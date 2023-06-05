BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has pleaded no contest to attempted murder in the stabbing of his girlfriend last year.

Rafael Salas, 31, pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday and prosecutors dismissed charges of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, according to court records. Sentencing is set for July 5.

The stabbing occurred March 24, 2022, on Water Street, between Alta Vista Drive and River Boulevard. The girlfriend suffered multiple stab wounds, deputies said.