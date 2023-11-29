BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced torture and mayhem charges will get nine years in prison after pleading no contest to assaulting his roommate in a northeast Bakersfield home, according to the District Attorney’s Office and court records.

Daniel Patrick Wilson, 28, pleaded no contest Wednesday to three felonies. Six other charges — including torture and mayhem — were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 9.

In April 2021, police were dispatched to a home in the 2600 block of Bishop Drive, south of Panorama Drive and east of Mt. Vernon Avenue, and noticed a strong chemical smell while providing aid to a man who had been assaulted and bound, according to court documents.

The man had deep cuts to his head and facial injuries. He told police Wilson accused him of stealing then tied him up and struck him with a machete and stick.

Wilson told officers he went “a little overboard.” He admitted tying up the roommate and hitting him with a stick, documents said.

A Bakersfield Fire Department hazmat team ventilated the home, which had a butane honey oil lab inside. Butane honey oil is concentrated cannabis chemically extracted from marijuana plants.

Suspected oxycodone pills, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD tablets, ecstasy pills and butane honey oil product were seized, documents said.