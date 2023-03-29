BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Bakersfield yard in 2007 has pleaded no contest to three felonies, according to court records.

Paul Strategos on Wednesday pleaded no contest to three counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to court records. Two other charges regarding sex acts with a minor were dismissed.

Police arrested Strategos in 2021 after receiving a hit on DNA evidence seized after the 2007 assault. Investigators learned his DNA had been entered into a law enforcement database following his arrest on a charge of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to court documents.

A records check showed Strategos lived about 2 1/2 miles from where the sexual assault occurred and moved to Tehachapi six months later, according to the documents. A surveillance camera recorded a black Chevrolet HHR driven by a white man stop near the boy, documents said. Strategos owned an HHR around that time.