BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea agreement was reached Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a man dead 16 years ago.

Daniel Marquez Gonzalez, 51, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Jose Feliciano Alvarado. He faces a 14-year prison term at his Jan. 10 sentencing, prosecutors said.

Alvarado’s body was found Feb. 15, 2007, on a dirt access road in the area of Granite Road and Woody Granite Road.

Multiple people told sheriff’s investigators Gonzalez dealt methamphetamine and was possibly involved in other killings. One person said Gonzalez told him he’d killed six people, according to sheriff’s reports.

Gonzalez left Kern County and eventually made his way to Mexico. Earlier this year, authorities located and extradited him to the U.S.

A year after the killing, a man in custody wrote to authorities and said he’d witnessed the shooting. On that night, he said, he’d accepted a ride from Gonzalez, who later picked up Alvarado.

Gonzalez accused Alvarado of fooling around with his wife, took him to a secluded area then shot him, the man said according to the reports.

The purported witness told investigators Gonzalez shot Alvarado twice in the chest. Alvarado tried to crawl under the Jeep and Gonzalez retrieved another handgun and fired shots into his back and buttocks, he said. He told investigators he thought Gonzalez might kill him too, but Gonzalez dropped him off at his brother-in-law’s place.