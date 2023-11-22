BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing his estranged wife and a man in 2004 has pleaded no contest to two counts of murder and faces 100 years in prison, according to court documents and the District Attorney’s Office.

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, 53, pleaded no contest Wednesday and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 9, records show.

It’s alleged Soria on Sept. 23, 2004, killed Pamela Soria in the 3700 block of Wyndham Way then went to the home of a man and killed him too. He fled to Mexico in a rental car that was recovered in Tijuana, authorities said.

Soria was captured by Baja California State Police on Nov. 5, 2022, and transported to Kern County. His trial had been scheduled to begin next month.