BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who led U.S. Forest Service officers on a chase in Wofford Heights that ended with his pit bull biting two officers has pleaded no contest to two felonies.

James Paul Monegan, 38, pleaded no contest last week to recklessly evading a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to court records. Other charges were dismissed including assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun and resisting a peace officer resulting in death or serious injury.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 28.

According to a court filing, officers on Dec. 9 followed Monegan as he drove a white Ford Explorer with a trailer missing a right tire in Sequoia National Forest. They ordered him to pull over and he led them on a chase through Kernville to a house on Lakeview Terrace in Wofford Heights, the report says.

Monegan got out of the pickup with a pit bull, according to the filing, refused orders and released the dog when an officer pepper-sprayed him. The dog bit an officer in the thigh.

Monegan ran to the house and the pit bull bit a second officer on the face as he tried to grab Monegan, according to the filing. The officers eventually took him into custody.